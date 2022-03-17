Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.