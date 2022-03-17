Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,423,975 shares traded.

GPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

