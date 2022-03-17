Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $12,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. 341,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,344. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.