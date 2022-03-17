Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.22.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,910 shares of company stock valued at $139,913 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Green Dot by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

