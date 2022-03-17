Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Trading Down 9.2%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 8,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 38,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

About Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

