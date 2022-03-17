Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRNWF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GRNWF opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

