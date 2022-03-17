GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 5.33.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

