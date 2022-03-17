Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,416.70

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,416.70 ($18.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.60). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.14), with a volume of 4,429 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.70. The company has a market capitalization of £48.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.
Gresham House Strategic Company Profile (LON:GHS)
Read More
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.