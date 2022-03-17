Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 845,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $784.16 million, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after buying an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

