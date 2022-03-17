Grid Dynamics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,378% compared to the typical volume of 302 call options.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 1,175,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,567. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

