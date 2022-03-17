Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 617,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gritstone bio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 1,730,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

