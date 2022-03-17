Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 10.7%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 110,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 144,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$23.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get Group Eleven Resources alerts:

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.