Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.01. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 1,873 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.