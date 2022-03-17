Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 470,022 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 17.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

