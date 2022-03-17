Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 8.1% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

