Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

