Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at B. Riley

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:GES opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

