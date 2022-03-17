Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Guild traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Guild alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $662.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.