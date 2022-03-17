GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $123.51 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $123.51 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,870,180 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

