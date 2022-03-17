Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 386,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

