Hagerty (HGTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HGTY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

