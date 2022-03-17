Halving Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.35 or 0.06875716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.30 or 1.00327424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

