Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

