Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €180.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($219.78) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €181.67 ($199.64).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €153.00 ($168.13) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($127.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €167.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €161.77.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

