Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

LON:HBR opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.43. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

