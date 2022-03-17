Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $464.06

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.06 ($6.03) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.10). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 538 ($7.00), with a volume of 57,927 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 464.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.06.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.
About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)
Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.
