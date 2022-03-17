Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Harsco stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 559,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,774. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

