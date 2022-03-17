Haven Protocol Price Reaches $4.07 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $106.43 million and $2.88 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 67.1% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00009981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.98 or 0.06882700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00271585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00726474 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00457133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00373001 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,138,168 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

