Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $172.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

