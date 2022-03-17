HC Wainwright Raises Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target to C$9.75

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded up C$0.89 on Thursday, hitting C$11.42. 241,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,142. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.15. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

