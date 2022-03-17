HC Wainwright Raises Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target to C$9.75

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded up C$0.89 on Thursday, hitting C$11.42. 241,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,142. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.15. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$14.33.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
