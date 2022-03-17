HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.94.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCA opened at $266.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $181.91 and a 52 week high of $272.26.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.
About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.