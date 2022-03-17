HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $266.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $181.91 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.