Head to Head Analysis: Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 685 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lion Electric alerts:

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -14.74 Lion Electric Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -24.54

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.12, suggesting that their average share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 184 718 1017 21 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 95.35%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.88%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.