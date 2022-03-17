Head to Head Comparison: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) vs. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -25.62% -84.32% -14.33% HubSpot -5.98% -7.63% -3.05%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Roblox and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 3 10 0 2.64 HubSpot 0 1 20 1 3.00

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $82.77, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $738.78, indicating a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than HubSpot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roblox and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $1.92 billion 12.96 -$491.65 million ($1.09) -42.52 HubSpot $1.30 billion 16.98 -$77.84 million ($1.67) -279.84

HubSpot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HubSpot beats Roblox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

