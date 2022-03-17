Head-To-Head Comparison: Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) vs. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM – Get Rating) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, indicating that its share price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Minim’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minim $47.99 million 0.94 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -16.33

Zoom Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zoom Technologies and Minim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 193.37%.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Summary

Minim beats Zoom Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Technologies (Get Rating)

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Minim (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

