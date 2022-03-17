Head-To-Head Contrast: Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) versus Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.42%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 133.77%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Codex DNA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $11.78 million 9.92 -$77.70 million ($1.26) -1.51 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -661.94% N/A -78.63% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.