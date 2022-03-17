Head to Head Survey: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services $3.31 billion 0.55 $323.22 million $11.89 5.64 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.68 $5.80 million ($0.15) -278.78

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services 9.78% 25.96% 12.97% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.65%. Given Stewart Information Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stewart Information Services is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Dividends

Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stewart Information Services pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment includes its parent holding company, centralized administrative services departments, and ancillary service operations. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

