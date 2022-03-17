Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

