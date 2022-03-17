Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 261,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,859 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 757,174 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,580 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 468,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

HAAC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

