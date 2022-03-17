Heat Biologics’ (HTBX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
