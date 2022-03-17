Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hecla Mining worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 68.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

