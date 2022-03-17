Hedera Hashgraph Reaches One Day Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00193847 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00384546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.