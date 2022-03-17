HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Cut to €68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 72,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,828. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

