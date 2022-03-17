Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.63. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 101,042 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $715.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.