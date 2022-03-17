Helix (HLIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Helix (HLIX) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $30,163.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

