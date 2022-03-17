Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 65,639 shares.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.
