HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0033 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $870,929.15 and $104.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.58 or 1.00097613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,497,055 coins and its circulating supply is 265,361,905 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

