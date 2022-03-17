Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $168.30

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.30 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.24). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.24), with a volume of 162,586 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.30.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.