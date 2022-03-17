Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $86.27 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

