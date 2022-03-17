Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXGBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.