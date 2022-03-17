HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXOGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 618,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,338. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

